The City of Covington seeks tree trimmer, water reclamation facility operator, more…

The City of Covington has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
These job postings were found on the City of Covington website on Sept. 25, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
With jobs of varying skill and experience levels, the City of Covington has a wide range of employment options available and they all offer competitive pay and excellent benefits. Please fill out the online application to apply.
Type : Full-Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly of $20.68 per hour to an hourly max of $31.91 DOQ
Communications Technician (911)
Type : Full Time – You Must Fill Out A Public Safety Application
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $20.68 to a maximum hourly rate of $34.52 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly of $20.82 to a max hourly of $31.16 DOQ
Water Reclamation Facility Operator
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023
Salary Range : Starting hourly $20.68 to a maximum hourly of $35.22 DOQ
If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application. If using a mobile device, the applications appear below the job listings.
