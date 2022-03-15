The City of Loganville is hiring

The City of Loganville has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville career website on March 14, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Utility Technician in the Public Works Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Administrative Assistant in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Crew Worker in the Highways & Streets Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Equipment Operator in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Wastewater Treatment Plant Maintenance Mechanic in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Wastewater Collections Technician in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a part time Sergeant EMT I/A.

The City of Loganville Police Department is seeking a full time Police Officer.

NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives