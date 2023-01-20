The City of Loganville is hiring

The City of Loganville has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville on Jan. 20, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Full time Water Distribution Technician in the Utilities Department.
- Full time Wastewater Collections Technicianin the Utilities Department.
- Fire Department – Full time Firefighter. NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives
- Fire Department – Full time Deputy Fire Marshal. NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives
- Fire Department –Part time Sergeant EMT I/A.
- Police Department – Full time Police Officer. NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives
- Municipal Court – Full time Court Clerk.
Employment Applications may be filled out Online or delivered to City Hall. Resumes will NOT be accepted in lieu of application. Applications will only be accepted for currently posted positions.
Police Department Positions — Online Police Employment Application
All other positions — Online Employment Application
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.