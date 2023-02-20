The city of Loganville is hiring

The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville career website on Feb. 20, 2023. Please note an job post could be

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Public Information Officer.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Water Distribution Technician in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Operator at the Water Treatment Plant.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Maintenance Mechanic at the Water Treatment Plant.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Wastewater Collections Technicianin the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Firefighter.

NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Deputy Fire Marshal.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a part time Sergeant EMT I/A.

The City of Loganville Police Department is seeking a full time Police Officer.

