The city of Loganville is hiring

The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor's Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville career website on Feb. 20, 2023.
The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Public Information Officer.
The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Water Distribution Technician in the Utilities Department.
The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Operator at the Water Treatment Plant.
The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Maintenance Mechanic at the Water Treatment Plant.
The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Wastewater Collections Technicianin the Utilities Department.
The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Firefighter.
NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives
The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Deputy Fire Marshal.
NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives
The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a part time Sergeant EMT I/A.
The City of Loganville Police Department is seeking a full time Police Officer.
NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives
