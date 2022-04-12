The City of Loganville seeks Main Street Development Director, more…

The City of Loganville has several open job postings including for a Main Street Development Director, in Public Works, Highways and Streets and Utility Department as well as in Public Safety. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville Career website on April 1, 2022. Please note these could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Main Street Development Director.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Utility Technician in the Public Works Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Crew Worker in the Highways & Streets Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Equipment Operator in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Wastewater Treatment Plant Maintenance Mechanic in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville is seeking a full time Wastewater Collections Technician in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a part time Sergeant EMT I/A.

The City of Loganville Police Department is seeking a full time Police Officer.

NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives