The City of Loganville will have a joint Work Session/City Council meeting Nov. 8

Due to Thursday, Nov. 11 being Veterans Day, the City of Loganville will combine its November 2021 Work Session and City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The agenda includes Gwinnett County Board of Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson and Walton County Board of Commission Chairman David Thompson. Also on the agenda is a resolution laying out required decorum at City Council meetings as well as an update to the city’s computer, Internet and email policy.

The meeting will take place in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville. The public is invited to attend in person or virtually on the city’s Youtube site at this link.

The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – Adoption of Agenda

II. MAYOR AND COUNCIL ITEMS

1. Last Month’s Minutes

2. Last Month’s Financial Report

3. Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson

4. Walton County Chairman David Thompson

5. Piedmont Walton and National Injury Prevention Day Proclamation, Mayor for a Day

III. COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Lisa Newberry • Updates / Reports b) Finance / Economic Development – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger • Updates / Reports c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland Police Vehicles – Amend purchase approval from September 2021 – $89,316.00 (includes 10% contingency)

Updates / Reports d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall Discussion on 2021 LMIG Bids

a. Reject bid and combine 2021-2022 LMIG’s

b. Reduce 2021 project street to keep under budget

c. Use other funds with 2021 LMIG to complete streets

a. Reject bid and combine 2021-2022 LMIG’s b. Reduce 2021 project street to keep under budget c. Use other funds with 2021 LMIG to complete streets Updates / Reports e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Linda Dodd • Updates / Reports f) Human Resources – Chairman Danny Ford

• Updates / Reports

VI. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

• Updates / Reports

V. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

Resolution – Decorum at Council meetings

Update on Computer, Internet and Email Policy

Executive Session – Legal Matters

Amendment to Walton County SDS

Updates / Reports

IV. ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.