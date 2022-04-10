The City of Loganville will have its April work session on Monday, April 11

The City of Loganville will have its April 2022 Work Session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Council Chambers at Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville. The public is invited. If you are unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.

The full agenda follows.

I. COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Linda Dodd • Planning & Zoning Commission Appointments

• Mural Ordinance Amendment

• Updates / Reports b) Finance / Human Resources – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger UKG (Kronos) Time & Attendance System – $19,350.00

Municode Meeting & Agenda Management Software – $7,900.00

Updates / Reports c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland

• Axon Taser Replacement Devices – $80,390.00 Walton County 2019 SPLOST • Updates / Reports d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall Stromwater Project & Easement (622 Granite Lane) – Not to exceed $30,000.00 Capital Recovery Funds

Updates / Reports e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Melanie Long • Updates / Reports f) Economic Development – Chairman Branden Whitfield

• Loganville Insider Printing – Walton Press $6346.30

• Carnival Contract

• Walton County IGA for use of West Walton Park for Independence Day Celebration • Southern Outdoor Cinema Agreement • Retail Distributors and Sales Tasting Ordinance. • Updates / Reports

II. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

• Updates / Reports

III. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

• Updates / Reports IV. ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds

The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law.

The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.

A link to the agenda for the meeting can be found at www.loganville-ga.gov