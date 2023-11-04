The City of Loganville will have its November 2023 work session Monday

The City of Loganville will have its November 2023 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, in Council Chambers at Loganville City Hall. The regular City Council Meeting will follow at the same time and place on Thursday, Nov. 9. The City Hall is located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road.

The full agenda follows.

CALL TO ORDER

A. Roll Call

B. Approval of Agenda

PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Increase Fixed Asset Limit from $5,000 to $20,000 for depreciation schedule

B. Classification and Compensation Study PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Flock Camera System Purchase – $66,500.00 Federal Forfeiture Funds PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Agreement re Dentition Pond Maintenance PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT ITEMS REQUIRING ACTION

A. Library IGA with Azalea Regional Board and Walton County BOC CITY MANAGER’S REPORT CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS EXECUTIVE SESSION ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

A. 10-12-2023 Regular Council Meeting Minutes

B. October Financial Report PUBLIC COMMENT

Public Comments are limited to five minutes per speaker unless additional time is given by the

Mayor. Each speaker should approach the podium and state their name and address for the

record. All public comments are to be directed to the Mayor and Council and not the audience. Public

Comments should follow general rules of appropriate decorum. ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds

The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law.

The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or

corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

