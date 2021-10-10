The City of Loganville work session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11

The City of Loganville will have its October 2021 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, in Council Chambers at Loganville City Hall. The regular City Council Meeting will follow at the same time and place on Thursday, Oct. 14. The City Hall is located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road.

The full agenda follows:

I. COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Lisa Newberry • Updates / Reports b) Finance / Economic Development – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger • Updates / Reports c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland

• North Greenville Fitness – Fire Department Physicals – $8,925.00 • Code Red Annual Invoice – $8,162.00

• Updates / Reports d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall

• 2022 LMIG Funds – $178,818.16 (includes 30% match)

• Purchase of Steel Building for equipment storage – $12,546.00

• ARPA State Grant Approval – City Contribution max $360,000.00 Updates / Reports e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Linda Dodd • Destination Park Improvement Bids

• Street Sweeper Rental Contract – $4,600/month

• Updates / Reports f) Human Resources – Chairman Danny Ford Ga Public Safety Officials and First Responders Supplement Grant – Term & Conditions

Updates / Reports II. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

• Updates / Reports

III. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

• Updates / Reports IV. ADJOURNMENT