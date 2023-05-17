The City of Monroe 2023 municipal elections get off to a strong start

MONROE, GA (May 16, 2023) – Five seats are up for reelection on Monroe’s City Council this year and so far at least one will be contested.

Incumbent District 5 Councilman Norman Garrett has confirmed that he will be running for reelection and newcomer Adriane Brown has announced she will be challenging him for the seat. Brown was unsuccessful in her bid for District 3 in 2017, the seat eventually going to Ross Bradley who served for one term before losing to current Councilman Charles Boyce in 2021.

District 4 City Councilman Larry Bradley said he will not be seeking reelection this time around.

“This is my 12th year and I think it is time for me to step aside,” Bradley said. “I am proud of what the Council and City staff has been able to accomplish during my tenure.”

Another newcomer, Julie Sams, has already said she will be running to represent District 4 on the Monroe City Council in November.

District 1 incumbent Councilwoman Lee Malcom confirmed that she will be seeking reelection this year. Other seats on the ballot in November will be District 2, currently held by Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford, and District 7, currently held by Councilman Nathan Little. Neither Crawford or Little have officially announced whether or not they will be running.

The seats held by Mayor John Howard and council members Tyler Gregory, David Dickinson and Boyce are not up for reelection until 2025.

Qualifying for the seats up for reelection this year will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in the office of the Walton County Board of Elections and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The office of the Walton County Board of Elections is located at 1110 East Spring Street in Monroe. The qualifying fee for candidates is $180.00.

The election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023. Again, the Monroe City Council seats up for reelection in November 2023 are for Districts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 7.

Editor’s Note: Any candidates seeking a seat on the Monroe City Council please forward the press release with bio and headshot to sharon@waltonliving.com.