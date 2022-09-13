The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring

09/13/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe, Ga. has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Sept. 10, 2022. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Director of Electric ServicesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon director_of_electric.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Stormwater ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon stormwater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Planning Commission MemberOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon planning_member_binder.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon ff_external.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon equipment_operator_i.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

