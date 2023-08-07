The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring

08/07/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Government, Police and Fire 0

The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Aug. 7, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon ff_external.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Wastewater Collections ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon wastewater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_solid_waste.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon water_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
DDA MemberOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon dda_binder.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Police ClerkOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon police_clerk.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

