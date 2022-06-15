The City of Monroe is hiring

06/15/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe is hiring in public safety, utilities and administration. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe Career website on June 15, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Police Officer/PatrolmanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Police OfficerOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen Until FilledView Details
Director of Electric ServicesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Director of Electric ServicesOpen Until FilledView Details
Residential Driver – Solid WasteOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Residential DriverOpen Until FilledView Details
Community Development DirectorOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Community Development DirectorOpen Until FilledView Details
Commercial Driver – Solid WasteOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Commercial DriverOpen Until FilledView Details

