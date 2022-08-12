The City of Monroe is hiring

08/12/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Aug. 11, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Director of Electric ServicesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon director_of_electric.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Residential Driver – Solid WasteOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon residential_driver.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Commercial Driver – Solid WasteOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon commercial_driver.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Utility WorkerOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_utility_worker_posting.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Patrolman/Police OfficerOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon police_officer.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Stormwater ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon stormwater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

