The City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on May 16, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Equipment Operator I
|Open – open and accepting applications
|eo_i_-_streets.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|CATV/Telecom Technician
|Open – open and accepting applications
|catv_telecom_tech.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Solid Waste PT Utility Worker
|Open – open and accepting applications
|sw_part_time_utility.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Firefighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|ff_external.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Part-time Scale House/Office Attendant
|Open – open and accepting applications
|pt_scale_house.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Wastewater Collections Serviceman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|wastewater_serviceman.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Equipment Operator I
|Open – open and accepting applications
|eo_i_solid_waste.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Mechanic
|Open – open and accepting applications
|mechanic.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Impact Fee Committee Member
|Open – open and accepting applications
|ifc_binder.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Water Distribution Serviceman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|water_serviceman.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|DDA Member
|Open – open and accepting applications
|dda_binder.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Monroe-Walton Library Board of Trustees
|Open – open and accepting applications
|bot_binder.pdf
|Tue 5/23/23
|View Details
