The City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on May 16, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_-_streets.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
CATV/Telecom TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon catv_telecom_tech.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Solid Waste PT Utility WorkerOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon sw_part_time_utility.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon ff_external.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Part-time Scale House/Office AttendantOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon pt_scale_house.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Wastewater Collections ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon wastewater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_solid_waste.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Impact Fee Committee MemberOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon ifc_binder.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon water_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
DDA MemberOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon dda_binder.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Monroe-Walton Library Board of TrusteesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon bot_binder.pdfTue 5/23/23View Details

