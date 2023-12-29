The City of Monroe is hiring

12/29/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe has several current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Dec. 29, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Wastewater Collections ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon wastewater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Senior AccountantOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon sr_acct.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Economic Development DirectorOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon economic_development_director.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon firefighter.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Electric B – LinemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon electric_b_-_lineman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

