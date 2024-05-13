The City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on May 11, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Applications will only be accepted for current job postings. A full description is available at City Hall. A resume will not be accepted in lieu of a fully completed application, but may be attached. Please note that some forms require a notary signature. Completed job applications must be returned to City Hall, 215 N. Broad Street, Monroe Ga 30655.

Click here for the City’s general job application.

Click here for the City’s Police Department job application.

Click here for the City’s Fire Department job application.

Utilities Locate TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon utilities_locate_tech.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Utility WorkerOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon sw_full_time_utility.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon water_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Police OfficerOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon police_office.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Permit TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon permit_technician.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Lineman: Apprentice-JourneymanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon apprentice-journeyman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
HPC MemberOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon hpc_member_binder.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

