The City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on May 11, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Applications will only be accepted for current job postings. A full description is available at City Hall. A resume will not be accepted in lieu of a fully completed application, but may be attached. Please note that some forms require a notary signature. Completed job applications must be returned to City Hall, 215 N. Broad Street, Monroe Ga 30655.

Click here for the City’s general job application.

Click here for the City’s Police Department job application.

Click here for the City’s Fire Department job application.

