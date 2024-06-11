The City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on June 10,2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|Lineman: Apprentice-Journeyman
|Permit Technician
|Mechanic
|Fiscal Analyst
|Underground Lineman
|Executive Assistant to Chief of Police
|Water Distribution Serviceman
