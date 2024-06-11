The City of Monroe is hiring

06/11/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on June 10,2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Lineman: Apprentice-JourneymanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon apprentice-journeyman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Permit TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon permit_technician.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Fiscal AnalystOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon fiscal_analyst.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Underground LinemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon underground_lineman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Executive Assistant to Chief of PoliceOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon pd_exec_assistant.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon water_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply