The City of Monroe is hiring CSR/cashier, more…

02/02/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Feb. 2, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Wastewater Collections ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon wastewater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon firefighter.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Electric B – LinemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon electric_b_-_lineman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
CSR/CashierOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon csr-cashier.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

