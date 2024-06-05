The City of Monroe seeks an executive assistant for the police chief, more…

The City of Monroe has several current job postings, including for an executive assistant to the police chief. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on June 4, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

TitleStatusFilesClosing DateView
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Fiscal AnalystOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon fiscal_analyst.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Wastewater ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon wastewater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Underground LinemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon underground_lineman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Executive Assistant to Chief of PoliceOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon pd_exec_assistant.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Lineman: Apprentice-JourneymanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon apprentice-journeyman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Permit TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon permit_technician.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

