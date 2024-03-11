The City of Monroe seeks city clerk, telecom support technician, more..

The City of Monroe has several open job postings, including for a telecom support technician and a city clerk. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on March 9, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Electric B – Lineman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|electric_b_-_lineman.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|HPC Member
|Open – open and accepting applications
|hpc_member_binder.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Utilities Locate Technician
|Open – open and accepting applications
|utilities_locate_tech.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Patrolman/Police Officer
|Open – open and accepting applications
|police_officer.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Residential Driver
|Open – open and accepting applications
|residential_driver.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Telecom Support Technician
|Open – open and accepting applications
|telecom_support_tech.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|City Clerk
|Open – open and accepting applications
|city_clerk.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
