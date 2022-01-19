The City of Monroe to hold a redistricting workshop on Monday, Jan. 31

PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Monroe will hold a Redistricting Workshop on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the City of Monroe City Hall, 215 North Broad Street.
AGENDA
11:00 A.M.
