The City of Monroe to hold a redistricting workshop on Monday, Jan. 31

01/19/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Government, Top News 0

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Monroe will hold a Redistricting Workshop on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the City of Monroe City Hall, 215 North Broad Street.

AGENDA

11:00 A.M.

I.       CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD 

1.      Roll Call

II.       NEW BUSINESS

1.      Discussion – Redistricting Maps

III.       ADJOURN

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply