The City of Monroe to hold a redistricting workshop on Monday, Jan. 31

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Monroe will hold a Redistricting Workshop on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the City of Monroe City Hall, 215 North Broad Street.

AGENDA

11:00 A.M.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Roll Call

II. NEW BUSINESS

1. Discussion – Redistricting Maps

III. ADJOURN