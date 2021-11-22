The City of Snellville has open job postings

The City of Snellville has several current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Snellville Career website on Nov. 20, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Posted 11/18/21 Parks & Recreation Department – Starting Salary: $37,440.00 per year. APPLICATIONS WILL BE RECEIVED UNTIL: December 10, 2021

Posted 09/09/21 – Starting Salary: $37,000.00 per year APPLICATIONS WILL BE RECEIVED UNTIL: Until Position Filled

Posted 08/28/21 – Starting Salary: $10.00 per hour APPLICATIONS WILL BE RECEIVED UNTIL: OPEN UNTIL FILLED

Posted 08/16/21 – Police Department – Starting Salary: $42,000 to $45,000 based on qualifications and experience for Georgia POST Certified Police Officer.

Posted 08/11/21 – Public Works Department – Starting Salary Range: $31,200.00 to $35,360.00 annual APPLICATIONS WILL BE RECEIVED UNTIL: position filled

Job applications are available at Snellville City Hall (2342 Oak Road) from Monday – Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., you may download an Application for Employment, or you may complete an online application.

APPLICATIONS CAN BE FILED AT:

City Hall

Personnel Office

2342 Oak Road

Snellville, GA 30078