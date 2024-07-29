The City of Social Circle has current job postings

The City of Social Circle seeks staffing for the fire department, including a deputy fire chief/fire marshal, as well as in the police department and maintenance department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the city of Social Circle career website on July 28, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

