The City of Social Circle has current job postings

07/29/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government 0

The City of Social Circle seeks staffing for the fire department, including a deputy fire chief/fire marshal, as well as in the police department and maintenance department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the city of Social Circle career website on July 28, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Deputy Fire Chief / Fire MarshallFull Time08/16/2024Dependent on qualifications
Environmental Compliance SpecialistFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus OperatorPart TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Public Works Maintenance WorkerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply