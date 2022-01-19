The City of Social Circle has current open job postings

The City of Social Circle has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. The City of Social Circle is an equal opportunity employer and we operate a drug-free workplace.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Jan. 18, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. These postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Available Positions

Water Distribution Technician – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022

Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled

Public Works Maintenance Worker – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022

Forms

Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle

ATTN TERESA DUVAL

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov

Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO

E-Verify