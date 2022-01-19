The City of Social Circle has current open job postings

The City of Social Circle has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. The City of Social Circle is an equal opportunity employer and we operate a drug-free workplace.
Available Positions
Water Distribution Technician – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022
Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled
Public Works Maintenance Worker – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022
Forms
Applications must be submitted to
City of Social Circle
ATTN TERESA DUVAL
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov
Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO
