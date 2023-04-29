The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle Career website. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Forms and information
Employment Application
Police & Fire Employment Application
EEO Info
E-Verify

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:
City of Social Circle ATTN Teresa Duval, HR SpecialistP O Box 310 (USPS)166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)Social Circle GA 30025

