The City of Social Circle is hiring

07/07/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

The City of Social Circle has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle’s career website on July 7, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JobTypeApplication DeadlineSalary
Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Street SuperintendentFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications

