The City of Social Circle is hiring

07/31/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government 0

The City of Social Circle has several job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle career website on July 29, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JobTypeApplication DeadlineSalary
Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Public Works Maintenance WorkerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Street SuperintendentFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Wastewater Plant OperatorFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications

