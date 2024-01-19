The City of Social Circle is hiring

01/19/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government 0

The City of Social Circle has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle Career website on Jan. 18, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JOBTYPEAPPLICATION DEADLINESALARY
Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations
Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus OperatorPart TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Planner 1 Full TimeOpen Until Filled$47,000 – $62,000
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations
Wastewater Plant OperatorFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations

Forms and information

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:

City of Social Circle 
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply