The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle Career website on Jan. 18, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|JOB
|TYPE
|APPLICATION DEADLINE
|SALARY
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
|Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus Operator
|Part Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Planner 1
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$47,000 – $62,000
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
|Wastewater Plant Operator
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
Forms and information
Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:
City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.