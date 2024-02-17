The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and on the relevant link to fill in an application to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on Feb. 17, 2024. Please note the application closing date where given. These job postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Available Positions
|Accounting Specialist
|Part Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
|Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus Operator
|Part Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
Forms
Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO
Volunteer Fire Fighter Application
Applications must be submitted to
City of Social Circle ATTN TERESA DUVAL
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
or via email tduval@socialcirclega.com
