The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and on the relevant link to fill in an application to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on Feb. 17, 2024. Please note the application closing date where given. These job postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Available Positions

Accounting SpecialistPart TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations
Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus OperatorPart TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations

Forms

E-Verify

Police & Fire Employment Application     EEO INFO

Volunteer Fire Fighter Application

Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle  ATTN TERESA DUVAL
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.com

