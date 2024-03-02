The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle’s career website on March 1, 2024. Please note the application closing date where noted. A job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Accounting Specialist
|Part Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Administrative Support Specialist
|Full Time
|03/06/2024
|$17.00 – $21.00 per hour
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus Operator
|Part Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifciations
|Water Distribution Technician
|Full Time
|03/22/2024 4:30 PM
|Dependent on qualifications
