The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle’s career website on March 1, 2024. Please note the application closing date where noted. A job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Accounting SpecialistPart TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Administrative Support SpecialistFull Time03/06/2024$17.00 – $21.00 per hour
Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus OperatorPart TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifciations
Water Distribution TechnicianFull Time03/22/2024 4:30 PMDependent on qualifications

