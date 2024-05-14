The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on May 13, 2024. Please note the closing time where given. A job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filed.
|Job
|Type
|Application Deadline
|Salary
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
|Gas Department Supervisor
|Full Time
|05/31/2024
|Dependent on qualifications
|Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus Operator
|Part Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
|Public Works Maintenance Worker
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Water Distribution Technician
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
Forms and information
Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:
City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
