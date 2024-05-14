The City of Social Circle is hiring

05/14/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government 0

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on May 13, 2024. Please note the closing time where given. A job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filed.

JobTypeApplication DeadlineSalary
Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations
Gas Department SupervisorFull Time05/31/2024Dependent on qualifications
Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus OperatorPart TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations
Public Works Maintenance WorkerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Water Distribution TechnicianFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications

Forms and information

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:

City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply