The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on May 13, 2024. Please note the closing time where given. A job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filed.

Forms and information

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:

City of Social Circle

ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

