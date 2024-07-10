The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Code Enforcement Officer
|Full Time
|07/26/2024
|$19.00 – $29.00 per hour, based on experience
|Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus Operator
|Part Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
|Public Works Maintenance Worker
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Water Distribution Technician
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.