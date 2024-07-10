The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Code Enforcement OfficerFull Time07/26/2024$19.00 – $29.00 per hour, based on experience
Part-time Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus OperatorPart TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations
Public Works Maintenance WorkerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Water Distribution TechnicianFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications

