The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on Aug. 18, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Available Positions

Code Enforcement Officer – Part Time – Open Until Filled

Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Police Sergeant -Full Time-Applications will be received until June 30, 2021

Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled

Public Works Landscape and Maintenance Worker Seasonal – Open Until Filled

Water Treatment Plant Operator – Open Until Filled

Environmental Compliance Specialist – Open Until Filled

Public Works Locator – Open Until Filled

Forms

Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle

ATTN TERESA DUVAL

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov

Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO

E-Verify