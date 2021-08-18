The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on Aug. 18, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Available Positions
Code Enforcement Officer – Part Time – Open Until Filled
Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Police Sergeant -Full Time-Applications will be received until June 30, 2021
Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled
Public Works Landscape and Maintenance Worker Seasonal – Open Until Filled
Water Treatment Plant Operator – Open Until Filled
Environmental Compliance Specialist – Open Until Filled
Public Works Locator – Open Until Filled
Forms
Applications must be submitted to
City of Social Circle
ATTN TERESA DUVAL
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov
Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO
