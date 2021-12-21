The City of Social Circle is hiring

City of Social Circle is hiring for the following positions:

  • Street Department 
  • Water Distribution (Water and Gas experience preferred) 
  • Water Treatment Plant (Class III Certification or higher)-Fire Department (Firefighter/EMT) 

Please see the website at this link for job all job descriptions and application or click on the links below.

All positions are full-time with benefits.

Water Distribution Technician – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022

Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled

Public Works Maintenance Worker – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022

Forms

Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle 
ATTN TERESA DUVAL
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov

Police & Fire Employment Application     EEO INFO

E-Verify

