The City of Social Circle is hiring

City of Social Circle is hiring for the following positions:
- Street Department
- Water Distribution (Water and Gas experience preferred)
- Water Treatment Plant (Class III Certification or higher)-Fire Department (Firefighter/EMT)
Please see the website at this link for job all job descriptions and application or click on the links below.
All positions are full-time with benefits.
Water Distribution Technician – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022
Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled
Public Works Maintenance Worker – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022
Applications must be submitted to
City of Social Circle
ATTN TERESA DUVAL
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov
