The City of Social Circle is hiring

City of Social Circle is hiring for the following positions:

Street Department

Water Distribution (Water and Gas experience preferred)

Water Treatment Plant (Class III Certification or higher)-Fire Department (Firefighter/EMT)

Please see the website at this link for job all job descriptions and application or click on the links below.

All positions are full-time with benefits.

Water Distribution Technician – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022

Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled

Public Works Maintenance Worker – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022

Forms

Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle

ATTN TERESA DUVAL

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov

Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO

E-Verify