The City of Social Circle is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on Sept. 18, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

vailable Positions

Community Development Director – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Recruitment brochure for Community Development Director position

Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Firefighter/EMT – Full time & Part time – Open Until Filled

Firefighter/EMT Recruit – Full time – Open Until Filled

Recruitment flyer for Firefighter/EMT positions

Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Water Distribution Technician – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Public Works Maintenance Worker – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Forms

Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle

ATTN TERESA DUVAL

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov

Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO

E-Verify