The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on Feb. 27, 2023. Please note the closing date where given. A job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police ChiefFull TimeClosing date 03/09/2023 5:00 PM$84,247.42 to $138,216.82 annually
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police Sergeant CIDFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Water Distribution TechnicianFull TimeClosing Date 04/30/2023 5:00 PMDependent on qualifications

Forms and information

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:

City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025

