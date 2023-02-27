The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on Feb. 27, 2023. Please note the closing date where given. A job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Chief
|Full Time
|Closing date 03/09/2023 5:00 PM
|$84,247.42 to $138,216.82 annually
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Sergeant CID
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Water Distribution Technician
|Full Time
|Closing Date 04/30/2023 5:00 PM
|Dependent on qualifications
Forms and information
Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:
City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
