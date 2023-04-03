The City of Social Circle is hiring

04/03/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

The City of Social Circle is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle Career website on April 1, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JobTypeApplication DeadlineSalary
Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Plant Operator, Water ResourcesFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications

Forms and information

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:

City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply