The City of Social Circle is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle Career website on April 1, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Job
|Type
|Application Deadline
|Salary
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Plant Operator, Water Resources
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
Forms and information
Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:
City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
