The City of Social Circle is hiring in public safety, including for a police chief

The City of Social Circle has current job postings in public safety, including for a new police chief.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle career website on March 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Chief
|Full Time
|03/09/2023 5:00 PM
|$84,247.42 to $138,216.82 annually
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Sergeant CID
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
Forms and information
Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:
City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.