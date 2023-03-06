The City of Social Circle is hiring in public safety, including for a police chief

The City of Social Circle has current job postings in public safety, including for a new police chief.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle career website on March 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Certified Firefighter/EMT Full Time Open Until Filled Dependent on qualifications Police Chief Full Time 03/09/2023 5:00 PM $84,247.42 to $138,216.82 annually Police Officer Full Time Open Until Filled Dependent on qualifications Police Sergeant CID Full Time Open Until Filled Dependent on qualifications

Forms and information

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:

City of Social Circle

ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025