The City of Social Circle is hiring in public safety, including for a police chief

03/06/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Police and Fire, Police and Fire 0

The City of Social Circle has current job postings in public safety, including for a new police chief.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle career website on March 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police ChiefFull Time03/09/2023 5:00 PM$84,247.42 to $138,216.82 annually
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police Sergeant CIDFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications

Forms and information

Applications must be submitted via email to tduval@socialcirclega.gov or mailed to:

City of Social Circle
ATTN Teresa Duval, HR Specialist
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply