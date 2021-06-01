The City of Social Circle seeks a part-time code enforcement officer, more..

The City of Social Circle has current job postings, including for a part-time code enforcement officer. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Code Enforcement Officer – Part Time – Open Until Filled

Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Police Sergeant -Full Time-Applications will be received until June 30, 2021

Firefighter/ EMT/ Apparatus Operator – Full time – Open Until Filled

Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled

Public Works Landscape and Maintenance Worker Seasonal – Open Until Filled

PW01 – Public Works Supervisor – Open Until Filled

Water Treatment Plant Operator Social Circle – Open Until Filled

Forms

Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle

ATTN TERESA DUVAL

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov

Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO

E-Verify