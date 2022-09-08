The City of Social Circle to hold Fall Dumpster Days Sept. 24 and 25

Residents will be able to drop off bulk trash at the Public Works yard

If you are thinking about cleaning out the garage, the City of Social Circle is giving residents an opportunity to do just that. City residents can dispose of items, such as old furniture, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Public works.

The city will hold a Fall Dumpster Day and provide a dumpster for city residents to dispose of bulk trash. A worker will be on hand to assist. The dumpster will be placed in the Public Works yard at Vine Circle off E. Hightower Trail. Refrigerators and paint will NOT be accepted. Residents can accept another Dumpster Day will be held sometime in the spring.