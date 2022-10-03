The City of Walnut Grove is hiring city clerk/office manager and public works

The City of Walnut Grove has job postings for a city clerk/office manager as well as for worker and supervisory positions in the public works department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Walnut Grove’s career website on Sept. 30, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

City Clerk:

The City of Walnut Grove is seeking candidates to serve as City Clerk-Office Manager in a full-service municipality. This position is under the direction and supervision of the City Mayor.

More Information…

Public Works.

The City of Walnut Grove is currently accepting applications for worker and supervisory positions for the Public Works Department. The purpose of this position is to perform landscaping, maintenance work and repairs to city equipment and facilities.

More Information……..

Applications are available at Walnut Grove City Hall or Click Here To Print Application Form