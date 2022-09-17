The City of Walnut Grove seeks City Clerk/office manager and Public Works employees

The City of Walnut Grove is seeking a city clerk/office manager as well as Public Works employees.

These jobs were shared on Social Media by the City of Walnut Grove on Sept. 10, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed from the city’s hiring needs due to the position being filled.

City Clerk – Office Manager

The City of Walnut Grove is seeking candidates to serve as City Clerk-Office Manager in a full-service municipality. This position is under the direction and supervision of the City Mayor.

We are seeking a professional, outgoing, energetic, A+ team player that understands and enjoys the administrative challenges of supporting and running an office and thrives on being flexible while wearing “multiple hats” to accomplish tasks and goals throughout the week. This person performs a variety of administrative and financial duties in maintaining and providing for proper accounting and control of all municipal, fiscal, and financial records. The City Clerk/Office Manager is responsible for the operations of the City Clerk’s Office, and the office operations of the Municipal Court Clerk. As a city officer, the City Clerk is the official custodian of municipal documents and is responsible for city records so this candidate must be very detail orientated. An individual with effective communication skills, customer service and problem-solving proficiency, and a can-do attitude would be a perfect match. The ideal candidate would possess a degree in accounting, business, or public administration; however, any equivalent combination of education and experience would be considered. Individuals with demonstrated knowledge and experience of computerized governmental accounting and reporting would be preferred. This individual must be experienced in handling a wide range of administrative and executive support related tasks/functions and able to work independently with little or no supervision. The City Clerk – Office Manager duties include but are not limited to: Management of physical and digital document archiving and retention. Create and Maintain records of council meetings and minutes. Organization, coordination and implementation of office administration and procedures in order to ensure City effectiveness, efficiency and safety Professional Customer Service – communication with citizens of Walnut Grove Effective and professional communication with vendors and government officials Solid working knowledge of QuickBooks for accurate day to day bookkeeping, Human Resources management Office staff supervision, training & task delegation City of Walnut Grove

For more information contact: mayor@cityofwalnutgrove.com or Walnut Grove City hall at: 770-787-0046

City of Walnut Grove Public Works

The City of Walnut Grove is currently accepting applications for worker and supervisory positions for the Public Works Department. The purpose of this position is to perform landscaping, maintenance work and repairs to city equipment and facilities.

DUTIES: Under the supervision of the Public Works Manager this individual will assist with cleaning of the maintenance garage and work areas, cleaning of vehicles and equipment, stocking of supplies, changing light fixtures, general painting, and basic repairs. This individual will participate in the daily maintenance of the city’s infrastructure and equipment. This individual will assist with mowing, weeding, edging, fertilizing, and maintenance of city property. The ability to use and operate general purpose hand and power tools and equipment is a must. General knowledge of carpentry and construction is a plus. REQUIREMENTS: · Be at least 18 years of age · High School Diploma or equivalent · Possession of a valid Driver’s License. · Ability to work 40 hours per week; including nights and weekends as necessary. City of Walnut Grove

For more information contact cityclerk@cityofwalnutgrove.com or Walnut Grove City hall at: 770-787-0046