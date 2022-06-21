The City of Winder, GA. is hiring

The City of Winder, Ga. has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Winder career website on June 20, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Building Inspector
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$56,516.20-$64,388.06
|Building Official
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$72,281.66- $88,046.82
|Chief Financial Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$89,677 – 139,714
|City Engineer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$83,023.93- $129,363.00
|Code Enforcement Officer-Non Sworn
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$17.12 – $26.67
|Communications Manager
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$61,039.16- $86,568.14
|Controller
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$76,891.57 – $98,332.62
|Director of Public Works
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$65,910.21- $102,681.70
|Director of Special Events
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$38,467.52- $59,908.58
|Evidence Tech (Non-Sworn)
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$19.97 to $25.54
|Executive Administrative Assistant
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$18.49 – $23.65
|FOG CCCP Technician
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$18.49- $26.22
|Golf Course Maintenance Worker I (Part Time)
|Part Time
|Open Until Filled
|Not Specified
|Locator
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$17.12- $21.89
|Meter Tech I
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$14.68 – $18.78
|Planning & Development Technician
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$17.12- $21.89
|Police Officer Recruit
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$43,155
|Police Sergeant
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$56,936.88- $78,689.52
|Senior Planner
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$44,860.71- $69,889.46
|Sworn Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$43,155 – $53,835
|Utilities Crew Leader
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$18.49 – $23.65
|Utility Worker I
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$14.68 – $18.78
|Utility Worker II
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|$15.85-$20.27
