The December 2022 TRIAD breakfast and monthly meeting for senior citizens is Dec. 2

Triad in Loganville.

The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville!

Janice Tribble reminds everybody that this is a “great time for fun and fellowship! They serve a delicious breakfast beginning at 9 am. Come join us and wish all your friends a very Merry Christmas!”

On the first Friday of every month, local senior citizens gather in the community room at the Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation) for the Walton County TRIAD meeting. This gives law enforcement the opportunity to meet with seniors and brief them on what is going on in the community and address some of their safety concerns. City and county officials also give an update on items of interest to residents – and breakfast is served.

The Retreat of Loganville is located at 580 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive in Loganville.

TRIAD was the subject of a feature in one of the previous issues of Walton Living Magazine. To read the history of how it came to Walton County and what it offers seniors in the community, click or tap on this link.