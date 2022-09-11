The Embers close out the Groovin on the Green 2022 Music Concert Series on Sept. 16

Groovin on the Green Music Concert Series returns to Loganville again Friday, Sept. 16, with a performance by The Embers. The band is scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades and all the crazes continuing to exhibit top quality showmanship, musicianship and professionalism. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music. We are excited to welcome them back to Loganville and have them on stage at Groovin’ on the Green!

City of Loganville