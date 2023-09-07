The Fair is back in Monroe Sept. 7 – 10

The Fair is back in town, but just for a few days, beginning today. It will be at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Monroe from Sept. 7 – 10, according to Lawrence Carr, owner of the Athens Fair.

And, it won’t just be a Fair, with the usually fun rides. This time it comes with a petting zoo and a circus.

“There will be a petting zoo and a circus, with a high wire act, a clown and more, and it will be under a Big Top,” Carr said. “There will also be Llamas, goats, all kinds of animals at the petting zoo.”

Carr said the fair runs from 5 – 10 p.m. today, Thursday, from 5 – 11 p.m. on Friday and from 2 – 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and the cost of admission is $5 for children and $8 for adults. First band for the rides is $20 for Thursday night and $25 for the following nights.

“The cost of admission includes the petting zoo and the circus,” Carr said. “The first night, (tonight, Sept. 7,) children get in free.”

Dates and times:

Thurday Sept. 7, 5 – 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8, 5 – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2 – 11 p.m.

Costs:

Adults – $ 8

Children – $ 5

$20 for a band that allows rides Thursday night and $25 all the following times.

The American Legion Fairgrounds is located at 350 E Church St, Monroe, GA 30655.