The Flu is Here! Time to Get Your Flu Shot

Flu shot – photo courtesy of the CDC

Monroe, Ga. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Winter isn’t just coming. It feels like it is already here. In addition to having some unseasonably cold weather, the flu season has already started to show up, with emergency departments and hospitals throughout Georgia seeing an increase in positive cases. Now is the time to take preventative action, like getting a flu shot, to protect yourself.

The Influenza virus, commonly called ‘the flu,’ can be a dangerous illness causing complications that may require hospitalization and even can cause death, but it is preventable and treatable. Piedmont is offering flu shots at more than 125 locations throughout Georgia, including primary care locations, Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet locations and QuickCare clinics.

Getting your flu shot as early as possible means you’ll be protected before you start attending your holiday gatherings—helping you enjoy your celebrations more safely. Everyone six months of age and older should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The flu vaccine can prevent numerous strains of the virus, and it can also lessen the severity of the illness for those who may still get sick,” said Joel Garrison, D.O., a primary care physician at Piedmont Physicians Monroe Family Practice. “It does a great job of keeping people out of the hospital and helps those with chronic conditions reduce the chance of experiencing significant events.”

Children younger than six months old are at a high risk of serious flu complications, but are too young to get a flu vaccine. Because of this, safeguarding them from flu is especially important. If you live with or care for an infant younger than six months of age, you should get a flu vaccine to help protect him or her from the flu. Also, studies have shown that flu vaccination of the mother during pregnancy can protect the baby after birth from flu infection for the first several months.

