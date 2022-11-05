The GDOL to host Veterans Day Coffee and Connections Resource Fair 

The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer Veterans Day Coffee and Connections Resource Fair for Walton, Dekalb, Rockdale, Newton, Jasper, and Morgan counties on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10 am until 12:30 pm. The event will take place at the Covington Career Center, 7249 Industrial Blvd NE, Covington, GA 30014.

Several employers are scheduled to attend, including META (formally known as Facebook), JMA Placement, Goldens State Foods, MGM Production, Bridgestone, Newton County Government, and Nisshinbo.

Organizations geared toward providing veteran services will also be present, including DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Veteran Services, and WorkSource Northeast – WIOA. They will be available to provide information on veteran medical disability paperwork, VA disability tips and tricks, and job training classes like CDL, CNA, and GED.

Refreshments, goodie bags, and free haircut coupons for Master Cut Barber Shop will be available while supplies last.

To see a complete list of employers and the most up to date event information, visit https://www.dol.state.ga.us/Access/Service/ListJobFairEmployers?eventIdentifier=2022-11-01-14.43.41.996515.

Before attending, job seekers are encouraged to complete an Employ Georgia account and résumé at www.employgeorgia.com.

Those with inquiries regarding this event should contact Chelzy Desvigne at 770-784-4064