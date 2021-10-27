The Holiday Season begins at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our OCTOBER-NOVEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often! LOTS OF SPECIAL CLASSES coming up in November & December in addition to our usual weekly and monthly classes – launches next week with our super-popular ANGEL ORNAMENT class!



Here’s a quick list for the next couple of weeks.

Saturday, October 30

• Angel ornaments — make 2 take 1 with Rebecca

• Digital photography with Robert

• BBQ Fundraiser for a new kiln



Saturday, November 6

• Journal for a Happy Life: Habit Tracker class with Ann



Saturday Soiree, November 13

• Pottery with Rebecca

• Beading with Julie

• Paint and Pizza Party with Donna

• Kids Project with Carlee

• Tai Chi with Tracey (not a drop-in – must preregister)

• Christmas Memories Journal with Ann 10 – noon (not a drop-in – must preregister)







BBQ & Stew Fundraiser for the Pottery Studio





Saturday, October 30

11 am until we run out!



Don’t worry about cooking on Saturday!

​Drop by and buy to-go plates of BBQ and stew and more – made by our fabulous home cooks (our pottery students, volunteers and board) – funds raised will help us buy a new kiln for the pottery studio

We usually sell out – so come early!



Volunteers needed!

Email Hope if you’d like to make additional food or help with set up or serving.

Suggested donation: $10 per plate Make two, take one ANGEL ORNAMENT POTTERY workshop







A holiday favorite!

Fun for all ages – little ones will need a parent’s help

Saturday, October 30 from 11 – 3 — drop-in

Fee: $15 to make two angels



Drop in from 11am – 3pm to make two hand-built pottery angel ornaments with Rebecca Braswell. Once they are glazed and fired you’ll take one home. The remaining one is donated to our HEALING ARTS program to raise scholarship funds for our special needs classes. Or you can buy your second one for $15 if you’d like to.



Angels will be ready in about two weeks.

​A fun family or girlfriends’ project!



* Be sure to pick up some BBQ and Stew too – a fundraiser for our pottery studio to buy a new kiln. While supplies last and we sell out FAST! Fixins’ too!

* Also on Oct 30 – Bob Richardson’s digital photography class – always a favorite!Unique … local … beautiful … affordable!



Christmas Shop opens Saturday, October 30







Our Christmas Elves aka our artist-members are already setting up their booths! The Christmas Shop officially opens Saturday October 30 but you are welcome to stop by and shop anytime! You’ll love what they’re making for you!



Also on 10/30: BBQ fundraiser for a new kiln. Opens at 11 am until we run out!Pottery Angel ornaments Digital photography workshop Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.ONCE OR TWICE A MONTH CLASSES



Digital Photography

Saturday, October 30 at 1 – 4 pm:

More information and ​REGISTER HERE

Free with your class – Bob’s own Basic Digital Photography course book. $30 for members; $35 for non-members.



Journaling for a Happy Life: Habit Trackers!

Saturday, Nov 6 from 10 am – noon

REGISTER HERE

Learn how to create a variety of habit trackers to fit your goals. Bring your own journal (or use the scrap paper journals provided). All other supplies are furnished. Cost for members $15. Cost for non-members is $20. Ages 16 to adult



A Taste of Tai Chi Fall Series

​More information & REGISTER for one or more classes HERE

Ages 18 & Up. Cost: $25 per class.

Classes are held from 10 am – noon on the following Saturdays:November 13: Mindful Movements Balancing Act – An Introduction to the Principles of Tai ChiNovember 20: Intro to Qigong & Tai Chi for Energy

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, November 19 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



* * *

WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens onlyWednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amBeginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022Register by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



BEADING: Thursday evenings with Julie Bell

Thursdays from 6 – 8 pm

Pay $10 in advance to Julie to reserve your spot. This $10 goes toward whatever you make. Email Julie to RSVP no later than NOON of the Thursday class you wish to take



* * *

FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!









Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, November 13from 12 – 2. — painting FOX! Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee





Light Up the Night downtown Monroe – Thursday, Nov. 4





We’ll be open from 11 am – 8 pm Thursday, November 4

Join us for the first night of lights in Downtown! Walk the beautiful tree-lit streets of Downtown, enjoy live music, shop your favorite stores and dine in any of our amazing restaurants. There is nothing more beautiful than Downtown during the Holidays so come out to soak up every minute and start checking off your Christmas shopping list