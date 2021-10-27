The Holiday Season begins at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

|Late October – early November A*R*T News
October 25, 2021 edition
GALLERY AND SHOP OPEN
Hours:
Tues – Thurs 11 – 5 | Friday & Saturday 10 – 5 | Sunday 1 – 5 pm
OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK
starting Monday Nov. 8 — open 11 – 4 on Mondays!View this email in your browser
|Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our OCTOBER-NOVEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often! LOTS OF SPECIAL CLASSES coming up in November & December in addition to our usual weekly and monthly classes – launches next week with our super-popular ANGEL ORNAMENT class!
Here’s a quick list for the next couple of weeks.
Go here … OR … here to learn more!
Saturday, October 30
• Angel ornaments — make 2 take 1 with Rebecca
• Digital photography with Robert
• BBQ Fundraiser for a new kiln
Saturday, November 6
• Journal for a Happy Life: Habit Tracker class with Ann
Saturday Soiree, November 13
• Pottery with Rebecca
• Beading with Julie
• Paint and Pizza Party with Donna
• Kids Project with Carlee
• Tai Chi with Tracey (not a drop-in – must preregister)
• Christmas Memories Journal with Ann 10 – noon (not a drop-in – must preregister)
BBQ & Stew Fundraiser for the Pottery Studio
Saturday, October 30
11 am until we run out!
Don’t worry about cooking on Saturday!
Drop by and buy to-go plates of BBQ and stew and more – made by our fabulous home cooks (our pottery students, volunteers and board) – funds raised will help us buy a new kiln for the pottery studio
We usually sell out – so come early!
Volunteers needed!
Email Hope if you’d like to make additional food or help with set up or serving.
Suggested donation: $10 per plate Make two, take one ANGEL ORNAMENT POTTERY workshop
A holiday favorite!
Fun for all ages – little ones will need a parent’s help
Saturday, October 30 from 11 – 3 — drop-in
Fee: $15 to make two angels
Drop in from 11am – 3pm to make two hand-built pottery angel ornaments with Rebecca Braswell. Once they are glazed and fired you’ll take one home. The remaining one is donated to our HEALING ARTS program to raise scholarship funds for our special needs classes. Or you can buy your second one for $15 if you’d like to.
Angels will be ready in about two weeks.
A fun family or girlfriends’ project!
* Be sure to pick up some BBQ and Stew too – a fundraiser for our pottery studio to buy a new kiln. While supplies last and we sell out FAST! Fixins’ too!
* Also on Oct 30 – Bob Richardson’s digital photography class – always a favorite!Unique … local … beautiful … affordable!
Christmas Shop opens Saturday, October 30
Our Christmas Elves aka our artist-members are already setting up their booths! The Christmas Shop officially opens Saturday October 30 but you are welcome to stop by and shop anytime! You’ll love what they’re making for you!
Also on 10/30: BBQ fundraiser for a new kiln. Opens at 11 am until we run out!Pottery Angel ornaments Digital photography workshop Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.ONCE OR TWICE A MONTH CLASSES
Digital Photography
Saturday, October 30 at 1 – 4 pm:
More information and REGISTER HERE
Free with your class – Bob’s own Basic Digital Photography course book. $30 for members; $35 for non-members.
Journaling for a Happy Life: Habit Trackers!
Saturday, Nov 6 from 10 am – noon
REGISTER HERE
Learn how to create a variety of habit trackers to fit your goals. Bring your own journal (or use the scrap paper journals provided). All other supplies are furnished. Cost for members $15. Cost for non-members is $20. Ages 16 to adult
A Taste of Tai Chi Fall Series
More information & REGISTER for one or more classes HERE
Ages 18 & Up. Cost: $25 per class.
Classes are held from 10 am – noon on the following Saturdays:November 13: Mindful Movements Balancing Act – An Introduction to the Principles of Tai ChiNovember 20: Intro to Qigong & Tai Chi for Energy
SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, November 19 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA
Walton Writers events
Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
* * *
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens onlyWednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amBeginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022Register by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HERE
BEADING: Thursday evenings with Julie Bell
Thursdays from 6 – 8 pm
Pay $10 in advance to Julie to reserve your spot. This $10 goes toward whatever you make. Email Julie to RSVP no later than NOON of the Thursday class you wish to take
* * *
FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS
MONROE MAKERS
Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!
SUNDAY WRITE IN
Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm
This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!
Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, November 13from 12 – 2. — painting FOX! Email Donna to register and pay
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons
Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver
First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am
Fee and registration:
For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee
Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds
Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm
Fee and registration:
For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee
.
Light Up the Night downtown Monroe – Thursday, Nov. 4
We’ll be open from 11 am – 8 pm Thursday, November 4
Join us for the first night of lights in Downtown! Walk the beautiful tree-lit streets of Downtown, enjoy live music, shop your favorite stores and dine in any of our amazing restaurants. There is nothing more beautiful than Downtown during the Holidays so come out to soak up every minute and start checking off your Christmas shopping list
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021. In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations.
Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
Thank you, again, to these awesome local businesses and church. Click on each photo/logo for links to their websites.
|Check out our website … and calendar
Find YOUR joy by volunteering here! Our next Volunteer Orientation is Saturday, October 2 at 1pm. You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways!
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.
*** Call for Entries – our next show that will be open for entries is our annual MEMBERS SHOW in January 2022 ***
Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.
We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!
Also check out our friends at Walton Writers and On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.